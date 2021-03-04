Haas reveals new title sponsor and livery

Today's reveal of the livery for the VF-21 saw a move away from the American outfit's traditional look as the car sported the colours of new Russian title sponsor Uralkali.

Uralkali, one of the world's largest potash fertilizer producers and exporters, is the new title partner of the American team, in a multi-year agreement starting with the 2021 season.

While the new predominantly white livery sports significant Uralkali branding., Haas Automation, the global CNC machine tool company founded by team owner Gene Haas, continues to adorn the sidepods as the American outfit readies for its sixth season of competition.

The VF-21 will make its track debut on Friday March 12 at the Bahrain International Circuit as pre-season testing gets underway.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Uralkali to Formula 1 as title partner to Haas F1 Team," said Gene Haas. "We look forward to representing their brand throughout the season. It's an exciting time for the team with Uralkali coming onboard and having Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher driving for us.

"It's definitely a case of all change but I'm hoping that we get back to being in the mix for scoring some points at these races. It's been a tough couple of seasons, but we've also got our eye on the bigger picture, in particular 2022 and the implementation of the new regulations."

"I happily echo Mr. Haas's comments, we are pleased to be partnered by Uralkali this season and beyond," added Guenther Steiner. "We approach a new season with a new title partner and two new drivers, it's going to be an exciting year head - hopefully exciting only in a good way though.

"We face a year of learning with the drivers while technically we look ahead to the future. It's no secret that the VF-21 will not be developed as we focus our energies now on the 2022 car and, what we hope, will be a more level-playing field.

"We all know roughly where we expect to be this season in terms of the competition, but we must ensure we're there to capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves.

"But first we have to get the guys dialled in at testing. Time behind the wheel is short - so it'll be a steep curve, but I'm personally looking forward to seeing their development as drivers and as team members within Uralkali Haas F1 Team."

