Williams augmented reality launch hacked

Williams has had to abandon its plan to launch its 2021 car using augmented reality after the app was hacked.

The Grove outfit planned to reveal the FW43B via an augmented reality app, but because the app was hacked prior to launch, this will no longer be possible.

"We have subsequently removed the app from both the Apple App Store and Android Google Play store," said the team.

"We were very much looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans, particularly during this difficult time when being able to bring in-person experiences directly to our fans is sadly not possible. We can only apologise that this has not been possible."