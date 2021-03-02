Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve driver

Former AlphaTauri driver, Daniil Kvyat has been recruited as reserve driver by Alpine.

The Russian, who was dropped in favour of Japanese-hot shot Yuki Tsunoda, joins Alex Albon, Robert Kubica and Stoffel Vandoorne as a former F1 racer retained for reserve driver and development purposes.

The twenty-six-year-old brings a wealth of recent F1 experience to Alpine, including 110 race starts, 202 points, three podiums and one fastest lap over six seasons' racing with Alpha Tauri, Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

As part of the Red Bull Junior Programme, Kvyat demonstrated his talent in junior categories, taking the GP3 title in 2013 and Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS crown in 2012.

"Throughout his career, Daniil has forged a reputation as a very quick driver," said Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi, "but has also shown great resilience.

"We are pleased to have yet another determined and talented driver in our ranks as we make our first F1 campaign as Alpine F1 Team."

"I am very excited to join the Alpine family," said Kvyat. "The team has achieved some great results in the past year and is very technologically advanced.

"Development has been strong, and I am aiming to contribute to this positive trend. I will try to bring my experience on and off track to help develop the A521 and future cars as well.

"As a reserve driver you need to keep sharp and I look forward to integrating into the team in several different areas."