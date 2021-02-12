Alpine issues update on Alonso

Alpine has issued a brief update on Fernando Alonso's condition following his accident on Thursday.

It reads:

"Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland. Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.

Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours.

Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season.

Alpine F1 Team and Fernando thank you for your wishes and will issue further updates when appropriate."

Prior to this morning's official statement from Alpine, Spain's Marca had reported that his "doctors seem to have a good prognosis since they would have assured him that it’s not so bad that he won’t miss the mid-March tests or the start of the season in Bahrain.

"In any case it will be the tests, with less swelling in the area, that will determine if a small operation is necessary or what treatment the driver should take and the final degree of severity."

"If there is a mandibular fracture, the tests will be because they want to see if there is a displacement and whether to put a plate on it," said Spanish doctor, Jose Gonzalez according to F1i. "If it really is a clean fracture, there should be no need for further testing. Either way, whatever it is, it’s not a major injury.

"So it can be said, almost with complete certainty, that he could be without any problems in the pre-season tests in Bahrain."

Meanwhile, the local police where the accident occurred, issued their own statement.

"The Cantonal Police has announced that yesterday, shortly before 2 pm in Viganello, a 42-year-old Swiss driver living in the Lugano area was driving along Via La Santa in the direction of Pregassona," it reads.

"According to an initial reconstruction and for reasons that the police investigation will have to establish, while she was making a left-hand turn to enter a supermarket car park, she collided with a 39-year-old Spanish citizen, who was riding his bicycle and passing a line of stationary vehicles on the right. The collision took place against the right side of the car.

"Officers from the Cantonal Police and in support from the Lugano Police Force, as well as rescuers from the Lugano Green Cross, arrived on the scene and, after giving the cyclist initial treatment, took him by ambulance to hospital."