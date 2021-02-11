Alonso in cycling accident

Alpine F1 team releases brief statement revealing that Fernando Alonso has been involved in an accident whilst cycling in Switzerland

The statement reads:

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow."

Though it is unconfirmed, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Alonso was hit by a car while cycling near Lugano. It further claims that initial X-rays suggest the Spaniard has suffered possible fractures.

Pre-season testing gets underway in four weeks, while the first race is two weeks later.

The Spaniard returns to F1 this season after quitting at the end of 2018, disillusioned following the McLaren-Honda debacle and keen to echo Graham Hill's achievement in winning motorsport's triple crown.

He took part in December's Young Driver test in Abu Dhabi, posting the best time of the 15 drivers on duty.