Site logo

Alonso in cycling accident

NEWS STORY
11/02/2021

Alpine F1 team releases brief statement revealing that Fernando Alonso has been involved in an accident whilst cycling in Switzerland

The statement reads:

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow."

Though it is unconfirmed, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Alonso was hit by a car while cycling near Lugano. It further claims that initial X-rays suggest the Spaniard has suffered possible fractures.

Pre-season testing gets underway in four weeks, while the first race is two weeks later.

The Spaniard returns to F1 this season after quitting at the end of 2018, disillusioned following the McLaren-Honda debacle and keen to echo Graham Hill's achievement in winning motorsport's triple crown.

He took part in December's Young Driver test in Abu Dhabi, posting the best time of the 15 drivers on duty.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by kenji, 1 hour ago

"Never a dull moment in F1...except on Sundays."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms