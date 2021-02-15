Site logo

Alonso discharged from hospital

15/02/2021

Alpine confirms that, following his accident last week, Fernando Alonso has been released from hospital to continue his recovery.

"After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home," said the French team in brief statement posted to its social media accounts.

"He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season."

Though the French outfit has yet to announce its launch date, which will feature the complete rebranding of the former Renault team, Alonso has several weeks before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain.

The two-time world champion returns to the sport this year following a two-year absence.

1. Posted by Lakota, less than 1 minute ago

"Please give him a car , so he can take the fight to Mercedes "

