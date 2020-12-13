Abu Dhabi GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen and Pietro Fittipaldi classified 18th and 19th respectively, at Formula 1's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Magnussen started from 20th on the grid on Pirelli P Zero White hard tires after a penalty for taking on fresh engine components. Magnussen made a typically strong getaway, rising three spots - more than any other driver - to hold 17th position during the preliminary laps. Magnussen ran a two-stop strategy across the course of the 55-lap race, coming in on lap 32 for medium tires and on lap 49 for another set of mediums, signing off from his four years with Haas F1 Team in 18th position.

Fittipaldi began from 17th place on medium rubber and ran a three-stop strategy, coming in for a set of hard tires on lap 10, when the Safety Car was deployed due to the location of Sergio Perez's stricken car. Fittipaldi stopped on lap 35 for mediums and then on lap 50 for softs for a final flourish to the checkered flag, which he met in 19th position, making it two finishes in two starts in his role as a stand-in driver.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen signed off the season with victory, his second of the year, with Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and World Champion Lewis Hamilton second and third respectively.

Haas F1 Team consequently concludes the 2020 Formula 1 season ninth in the Constructors' Championship with three points.

Haas F1 Team will be back in action for the post-race test at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday (December 15) with 2021 race driver Mick Schumacher behind the wheel of the VF-20.

Pietro Fittipaldi: "I was a lot more confident coming into this race from qualifying - where we had been very competitive. It was a crazy start to the race, but we raced a lot better. We started picking up pace in the beginning, I was able to overtake Kevin (Magnussen) and I was catching Latifi there in the first half of the race. Unfortunately, I think we then had an overheating issue, which required a pit stop to fix ultimately ruining our race. But I was really happy with how we had progressed and with the early pace we had. The team have done a great job with me in such a short space of time, they really helped me get ready. I've been very happy for this opportunity and I'm very grateful for it."

Kevin Magnussen: "Mixed emotions today. I'm happy to have had the opportunity to have raced in F1, it was my childhood dream. I'm sad to be leaving on such a bad performance. At the end of the day though, we had no expectations coming into this race. Off track it's been a great weekend for me - I've really felt the love of the whole team, the atmosphere's been good. We've really finished off in a really good way behind the scenes. I've really enjoyed my time with the team, it's been a pleasure. I'm sad to be saying goodbye to everyone but I'm looking forward to what's coming next for me."

Guenther Steiner: "Not how we wanted to end the season and Kevin's last race. We didn't have more today. Not only did we not have the pace, we had an issue with Pietro's engine - so he had to come in and service that, which put him back even more. Now we just look ahead to next year. We will try to do our best to get out of the hole we're in at the moment. Everybody will put their effort in and I will make sure that they do."