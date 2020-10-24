//
Site logo

Portuguese GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
24/10/2020

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Portugal.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.654 135.788 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.680 0.026
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.812 0.158
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.930 0.276
5 Albon Red Bull 1:17.117 0.463
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.229 0.575
7 Sainz McLaren 1:17.238 0.584
8 Perez Racing Point 1:17.297 0.643
9 Norris McLaren 1:17.478 0.824
10 Ocon Renault 1:17.666 1.012
11 Vettel Ferrari 1:17.685 1.031
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:17.720 1.066
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.922 1.268
14 Ricciardo Renault 1:17.935 1.281
15 Russell Williams 1:18.032 1.378
16 Stroll Racing Point 1:18.100 1.446
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.201 1.547
18 Magnussen Haas 1:18.287 1.633
19 Latifi Williams 1:18.397 1.743
20 Grosjean Haas 1:18.454 1.800

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms