"Financial reasons" behind Haas decision, says Grosjean

Though few expected both Haas drivers to be retained for another season, it came as a surprise when the American outfit announced today that it is to drop the pair at season end in favour of an all-new line-up.

Talking to reporters in Portimao, Romain Grosjean said that money was the main driving force behind the move.

"I knew that probably one of us would be out at the end of the year, just because of the situation around the world," said the Frenchman. "COVID has made it very hard financially for a lot of companies around the world. So I knew one of us would go out.

"That's what I said to Guenther when he called me," he continued, "I said ‘I was expecting one of us'. He said ‘No, for financial reasons I need both of you out'.

"So fair enough, I fully understand, I know it's been a tough year with COVID and a lot of industries and companies have suffered from it.

"The team is going in a different path and I wish them luck for the future."

"There are a few discussions and a few options that I would love to race," he replied, when asked about his plans moving forward, the Frenchman having been linked with WEC and Formula E.

"I miss the winning feeling," he admitted, "I miss the feeling coming into a race weekend thinking I can fight for the win this weekend, I can fight for the podium, I need to get the best of myself to get there rather than hoping to get out of Q1, and if things happen, you score a point or two.

"It doesn't mean that you don't give your best when it's like this, but you miss something as a racer and hopefully I can figure out good options for me and let you know ASAP."

Teammate Magnussen, admitted that he is open to offers.

"I would say that I'm very open to anything at the moment," said the Dane. "For sure, I feel that I have more to bring in Formula 1. I'm only just 28 years old and I still feel I have more to give in F1, but we'll see.

"There's not a lot of seats left," he admitted. "I really miss winning, I miss the feeling of winning races, and that's kind of really something that I've started to think about quite a lot recently, how much I miss that.

"We'll see where that opportunity is and what comes my way. And then I'll take the decision sometime."

Aware that Haas was almost certain to drop at least one of its drivers, Magnussen admits that he has been weighing up his options for some time.

"I've been kind of thinking about options for a while, so it didn't change a lot once Guenther told me that they were going to look for other drivers. So it doesn't matter really. I would have considered it very seriously if I was offered something from Haas, but I've been looking elsewhere for a while."