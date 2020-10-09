Eifel GP: Practice team notes - Mercedes

Both practice sessions were delayed several times, before being cancelled due to persistent rain showers and inadequate visibility at the Nurburgring.

Lewis Hamilton: We couldn't get out there today because it wasn't safe for the helicopter. It's disappointing to miss out on days like this, although we probably wouldn't have got much running in anyway because we're limited on tyres and it looks like it's going to stay like this for the weekend. But I'd have loved to have just done an installation lap. Everyone is in the same boat though. I just tried to keep myself occupied today, I've got Roscoe with me, so I was hanging out with him and tinkering with some music. This kind of situation, with less practice, definitely makes the weekend more challenging and exciting, especially if it stays wet for Qualifying and the race. So, I look forward to that.

Valtteri Bottas: We just wanted to get out there today, but it wasn't meant to be. We've had these kind of days in the past, so it can happen and you just can't change the weather. Hopefully the next few days are better because I could see the fans out there today waiting around in the cold, so fingers crossed we'll have some action for them to watch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, we need to be really efficient in practice three because the plan has completely changed. We need to really make the most out of it, to get the information we need on both the short and long runs. It's a good challenge for both us as a team, and also us drivers because we need to be really quick and efficient on picking up details. It will make the weekend very exciting.

Andrew Shovlin: Not running today is going to make tomorrow busy, but it's similar to the challenge we are going to face in a few weeks when we have the two-day schedule at Imola. There's a lot that we need to learn about the car and tyres here in a short period and the drivers are having to get to grips with a track that they have not run on for many years. There are quite a few items of setup and car specification that we normally tune throughout the Friday, so it's quite a challenge to get things in the right window and we need to do that to have a productive session. It also doesn't give us long to work out how to get the most out of the car and tyres in the cold conditions. However, it's the same challenge for all teams and will certainly make Qualifying and the race even more interesting.

Check out our Friday gallery from the Nurburgring, here.