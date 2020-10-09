//
Mercedes has "no capacity" to supply Red Bull

NEWS STORY
09/10/2020

Having previously turned down Red Bull when it was in need of an engine supply, it comes as no surprise that once again the German manufacturer has said a firm "nein" to the Austrian outfit.

Speaking for the first time since last week's shock announcement from Honda, Toto Wolff said Mercedes does not have the capacity to supply any more teams.

"The main reason being that we are supplying four teams including us," said the Austrian, having ruled out a deal with Red Bull. "We are almost in a state where we cannot make power units for all of us, so there is no capacity.

"But I have no doubt that Helmut will have a Plan B," he added, "and probably doesn't need to rely on any of the current power unit suppliers."

While Ferrari has also previously turned down Red Bull, this time around the Italian team appears a little more receptive.

"We are not considering it," said Mattia Binotto, "but it is something we need to start considering.

"We have not decided," he continued, "as first I think it will be down to Red Bull to eventually look at us and ask for a supply, they're a great team, no doubt.

"Supplying them is a lot of energy somehow which is required, but something on which we need to consider and have no position yet, on which we need certainly to take our time to think that and have a decision.

"It was sudden news from Honda and I think now we need to consider something that was not being considered a few days ago."

1. Posted by kenji, 27 minutes ago

"I cannot imagine what Honda's costs are for this entire episode, for what might have been.? A measly four wins and very little trade off into their major business. I guess it would help all of us to have some glimpse into the actual costs associated with these PU's. They are always touted as ludicrously expensive but what does that actually translate to in $$$? I cannot believe that there aren't suitable alternatives which are far simpler but deliver similar performances. I read today that Honda's profits have slid almost 50% in the last two years to below $5B. They were never going to continue down this path given the needs to keep developing and as well start work on a completely new concept for '26. "

