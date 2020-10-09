COVID: Six members of Mercedes team isolated

In the moments after today's scheduled opening practice session, Mercedes issued an update following yesterday's news that a team member had tested positive for the virus, the Brackley-based outfit revealed that second person has also tested positive.

"Following yesterday's positive test, the entire team was retested yesterday in Germany," said the team in a brief statement.

"All team members were negative apart from: one further positive, one inconclusive that is being retested," it added.

"In line with protocols, four further team members, all of whom tested negative, will no longer be available to take part in the weekend. Six replacements have travelled from the UK and will fill the roles in the team.

"We have worked in close collaboration with the FIA and F1 throughout this process and will continue to do so."

The updates comes ahead of an official update from the FIA and F1 following the latest round of tests.

The last two weeks have significant increases in the number of people testing positive, 7 in the week ending 25 September, and a further 10 in the week ending 2 October.