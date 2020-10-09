//
Site logo

COVID: Six members of Mercedes team isolated

NEWS STORY
09/10/2020

In the moments after today's scheduled opening practice session, Mercedes issued an update following yesterday's news that a team member had tested positive for the virus, the Brackley-based outfit revealed that second person has also tested positive.

"Following yesterday's positive test, the entire team was retested yesterday in Germany," said the team in a brief statement.

"All team members were negative apart from: one further positive, one inconclusive that is being retested," it added.

"In line with protocols, four further team members, all of whom tested negative, will no longer be available to take part in the weekend. Six replacements have travelled from the UK and will fill the roles in the team.

"We have worked in close collaboration with the FIA and F1 throughout this process and will continue to do so."

The updates comes ahead of an official update from the FIA and F1 following the latest round of tests.

The last two weeks have significant increases in the number of people testing positive, 7 in the week ending 25 September, and a further 10 in the week ending 2 October.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms