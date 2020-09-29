Site logo

"I'm only human," says Hamilton

NEWS STORY
29/09/2020

We've all done it. Woken up and regretted something we either said or did the night before.

And so too, world champion, Lewis Hamilton appears to be seeking to calm troubled waters as he took to social media today to post a conciliatory message following Sunday's controversial events.

"I may not always get it right in the face of adversity," he wrote.

"I may not always react the way you want me to when tensions are high, but I am only human after all and I am passionate about what I do.

"I'm learning and growing every day, and I'll take my lessons and keep fighting on to the next one.

"Thank you to those of you who continue to support me and are right there fighting with me."

The Briton's comments will be welcomed by all who feared that the situation following the penalties meted out to him for his pre-race practice starts and his subsequent claim that the sport's powers that be were "trying to stop" him, might spiral out of control.

As we said, we have all done it, and there is no shame in admitting it.

We are all human.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by VC10-1103, 14 minutes ago

"Didn't he learn anything from his Ali G moment from a few years ago?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms