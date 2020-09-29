"I'm only human," says Hamilton

We've all done it. Woken up and regretted something we either said or did the night before.

And so too, world champion, Lewis Hamilton appears to be seeking to calm troubled waters as he took to social media today to post a conciliatory message following Sunday's controversial events.

"I may not always get it right in the face of adversity," he wrote.

"I may not always react the way you want me to when tensions are high, but I am only human after all and I am passionate about what I do.

"I'm learning and growing every day, and I'll take my lessons and keep fighting on to the next one.

"Thank you to those of you who continue to support me and are right there fighting with me."

The Briton's comments will be welcomed by all who feared that the situation following the penalties meted out to him for his pre-race practice starts and his subsequent claim that the sport's powers that be were "trying to stop" him, might spiral out of control.

As we said, we have all done it, and there is no shame in admitting it.

We are all human.