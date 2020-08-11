Ferrari officially appeals Racing Point ruling

Ferrari has become the first team to officially appeal the stewards decision on the legality of the Racing Point RP20.

"Please note we have just confirmed our intention to appeal against the Stewards' decision Document 4 (issued on August 7 at 9:30) and Document 41 (issued on August 9 at 16:44)," said the Maranello outfit in a brief statement this evening (Tuesday).

Following the announcement of the ruling on Friday, teams had 24 hours in which to notify the FIA of their intent to appeal. After that they had 96 hours in which to officially lodge said appeal.

While Renault, McLaren, Williams, Ferrari and Racing Point announced thir intent to appeal, Ferrari the first to officially press ahead with the action.

Regardless of what the other would-be appellants might do, the case will now go to the International Court of Appeal.

More to follow.