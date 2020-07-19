Site logo

Albon escapes punishment for grid blower job

19/07/2020

Alex Albon's fightback to fifth today will stand after the Hungaroring stewards deemed that his crew did not attempt to alter the grip of the track surface before today's race with leaf blowers, a breach of Article 22.3 of the sporting regulations.

Having heard from a team representative, the stewards reviewed video evidence and came to the conclusion that Red Bull did not attempt to alter the grip of the track surface.

"It should be a non-issue," team boss, Christian Horner told Sky Sports in the moments before the race, "they have leaf blowers blowing into the brake ducts to keep the cars cool.

"I'm surprised," he admitted, "obviously somebody has had a moan about it but it still looks pretty wet to me."

