Silverstone: We can host two successive races

As F1 bosses continue to plan a revised 2020 schedule that will likely be Euro-centric, one of the proposals being put forward is for certain tracks to host successive races, either on the same weekend or on successive weekends.

Though the idea of running a race at Silverstone on a reverse layout is looking less and less likely, Stuart Pringle, the circuit's managing director, is confident the facility can host successive races, having discussed the idea with F1 bosses.

"We have discussed all sorts of permutations including hosting two races over one weekend and two races over consecutive weekends," he tells The Guardian.

"I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events," he adds. "We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely.

"F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the world championship is," he continues. "We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors. The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything."

As it stands, France is due to host the season 'opener' on 28 June, but the extension of the ban on large gatherings at public events has basically ruled that out, as has a similar move in Belgium.

Consequently, Austria is on pole to host the first race of the year on 5 July, with Silverstone, which hosted the first ever round of the Formula One World Championship in 1950, set to follow.

Both events would almost certainly be held behind closed doors.

"I think F1 will make a calendar-wide decision in the earlier part of May," said Pringle, Ross Brawn having targeted a schedule of up to 19 races. "They can't set this ball rolling unless they have a solution that stands a fighting chance of running successfully over multiple races.

"That timescale would suit us if we didn't have to put in the infrastructure for accommodating the public," he added, referring to the prospect of the event being held 'in camera', as it were.

However, despite F1's obvious eagerness to get the season underway, Pringle admits that any decision will need to be made with the approval of the government.

"It's important any discussion of a return to racing is appropriate," he said. "Otherwise we risk being a distraction to the main message which is stay at home and we don't want to do that."