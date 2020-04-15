Belgian GP now under threat

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was in doubt tonight after the government extended the existing ban on large-scale public events.

The move, which comes two days after France extended its ban - thereby putting the race at Paul Ricard in doubt - sees the ban on events such as sports fixtures and concerts in Belgium extended until at least 31 August, the Spa weekend scheduled for the preceding weekend.

Seven races have already been postponed while the Australian and Monaco races have been cancelled.

Other than the French race, the Austrian, British and Hungarian Grands Prix currently precede the Spa event.

Organisers at Silverstone have said that a decision on the British Grand Prix will be made by the end of April, however they are open to the idea of 'multiple' events at the same venue later on in the year in a bid to get some sort of schedule finally underway.

While the various European nations appear to be reacting differently in terms of imposing and lifting lockdowns, Britain is expected to announce tomorrow (Thursday) that the current lockdown has been extended for a further three weeks until 7 May.