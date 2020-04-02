Silverstone open to holding 'multiple Grands Prix'

As F1 bosses seek a way in which they can cram 15 - 18 races into an ever dwindling timeline, it has been suggested that some race venues could host more than one race.

With it likely that a number of races on a revised schedule might need to take place behind closed doors - as was the intention with the Bahrain Grand Prix - the venue - at least in terms of travelling fans wouldn't be of importance. On the other hand, it would be somewhat unfair to host multiple races on tracks that favour one particular chassis.

While the sporting regulations allow for a world championship of just 8 races, anything less than 15 would see broadcasters hitting the sport right where it hurts... in the pocket, likewise team sponsors.

One of the circuits being mooted as a potential host of multiple races is Silverstone, and organizers there are certainly up for the idea.

"All I've done is say to Formula 1 we are willing to work with them in any way, shape or form that they think is in the best interests of the championship," Silverstone MD, Stuart Pringle told Sky Sports.

"The majority of the teams are within a stone's throw of the circuit, so operationally it would be pretty straightforward," he added. "We've got the fixed infrastructure, the staff could go home to their own beds of an evening in large parts, so if that's how we can help then I'd be delighted to do that."

One way to spice things up were Silverstone to host a number of races, would be to use an alternative layout or even run a race counter-clockwise on the track as opposed to the traditional clockwise layout.

"It's not such a silly thought," said Pringle. "We're not licensed to run the other way, but these are extraordinary times, and I guess that extraordinary decisions are being made. Nothing's off the table, but equally, let's see what the next four weeks look like.

"It's difficult for Formula 1, they're not just looking at what's going on in Great Britain, they're looking at what's going on around the world and how their travel arrangements have to fit in. It's perhaps not such a crazy question."

Though a decision on this year's British Grand Prix is not due until the end of the month, Pringle insists that it would be possible to race at the Northamptonshire track as late as September.

"If you can play cricket, you can have a motor racing event," he said, referring to the fact that the County Cricket season runs into late September.