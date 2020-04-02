FIA's schedule a good example of the omnishambles that is F1 2020

As F1 heads further and further into uncharted, troubled waters, it’s bad enough that the sport appears to have a cabin boy rather than a fully-fledged veteran at the helm.

However, what of the sport's governing body, the FIA.

As fans become ever more reliant on the virtual world for their racing fix, a quick glance at the FIA's 2020 F1 schedule is a pretty good example of how lost at sea the sport has become.

According to the schedule the season kicks off in Canada on 14 June before heading back to Europe. However, even though the race has been postponed, it is Azerbaijan that is shown first.

Scheduled for 25 October, though the United States Grand Prix has a slot it does not yet have a location, as the FIA reveals that the host circuit is "to be announced".

Mexico has a date (1 November) though this is "subject to the homologation of the circuit", while Brazil is also TBA as it is "subject to the ASN's confirmation"

The Australian GP is shown as being TBA even though F1's has officially declared the race cancelled, likewise the Monaco GP which is also shown as being TBA.

Both the Hanoi and Zandvoort tracks have yet to be homologated it would appear, while the Spanish Grand Prix will take place - whenever that might be - on the "Catalunya Short Circuit".

The schedule helpfully ends with a footnote saying that the Chinese GP, scheduled for 19 April, has been postponed.