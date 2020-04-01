Decision on British GP at end of April

Formula One Management and Silverstone have this morning issued a brief statement confirming that a decision will be made on this year's British Grand Prix will be made at the end of the month.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events," it read, "but it is important to highlight that their logistics and sporting arrangements differ from Silverstone's

"Therefore, our timeline gives us until the end of April to make a final decision. The safety of our fans, colleagues and the F1 community will be our priority and we will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities."

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled to take place the week before the Grand Prix, has already been cancelled, while currently the Silverstone event comprises the fourth round on the calendar as it stands following the cancellation or postponement of eight earlier rounds.

F1 has made much of this year's Grand Prix at Silverstone as it marks the 70th 'birthday' of the Formula One World Championship, the first ever round having taken place at the former airfield in June 1950.

Of the eight earlier races, Australia and Monaco have been cancelled, while the remaining six hope to be included on the revised calendar once the sport is able to move forward.

Speaking at the weekend, Ferrari team boss, Mattia Binotto revealed that talks are in progress to extend the 2020 season into early 2021, Chase Carey having said that the sport is aiming for a 15 - 18 race schedule.