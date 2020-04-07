FIA extends F1 shutdown

Following unanimous approval by the Formula 1 Strategy Group, F1 Commission and the teams, the World Motor Sport Council has ratified by e-vote the decision to extend the Formula 1 shutdown period from 21 to 35 days, to be taken in March, April and/or May, for all competitors and Power Unit manufacturers.

Further discussions regarding this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the ongoing global impact of COVID-19.

The teams agreed to the original 21-day shutdown in mid-March, as the sport looked to rearrange the 2020 schedule.

The move, which involved moving the summer shutdown period from July and August to March and April and extending it from 14 to 21 days, was approved by all the teams with Red Bull the first to publically voice its approval.

"Whilst we would all love to return to racing, the severity of this global pandemic is changing by the hour and the impact transcends our sport," said the Austrian team at the time. "We therefore agree with the measures being taken to reduce the risk of transmission and will support any further race postponements that are deemed necessary.



"The health, safety and wellbeing of our team, guests, fans and the local communities we visit are our absolute priority and we are taking every possible precaution to mitigate the spread of the virus. As such, we will also be taking extra precautions as a team to protect our workforce while they are in the factory by implementing special working measures, guided by the UK Government and medical professionals."