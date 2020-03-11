Protests to mar Melbourne weekend?

As if the coronavirus and the ongoing row over Ferrari's "agreement" with the FIA wasn't enough, the season opener in Melbourne is likely to witness the first protests of the year.

There is already concern that rivals will protest Racing Point's car for its undisputed 'borrowing' of Mercedes' 2019 contender's concept, and though the matter has gone quiet in recent days this could all change if the RP20 proves as competitive as feared.

However, the main bone of contention is likely to be the German team's decision to use its controversial dual axis steering (DAS) which appeared during testing.

Again, this has gone quiet in recent days, but already there is talk that Red Bull could protest the system either after qualifying or the race.

Should such a move occur it wouldn't be the first time that the two teams have crossed swords before a wheel has even been turned in anger, the Austrian team having sought the advice of the FIA over the rear brake duct and suspension upright that was featured on the 2019 car and has been carried over to the W11.

Essentially, the suspension upright is used to create an additional inlet above the main brake duct, which then feeds airflow into over the top of the brake drum, thereby helping tyre management as it lessens the heat transfer between the brakes and wheel rim.

Article 5.1 of the technical regulations states that:

Air ducts around the rear brakes will be considered part of the braking system and shall not protrude beyond:

a) A plane parallel to the ground situated at a distance of 160mm above the horizontal centre line of the wheel.

Following an enquiry from Red Bull the FIA issued one of its dreaded technical directives advising that Mercedes would have to make adjustments as the upright sits above the 160mm measurement.

However, with insufficient time to make the adjustment ahead of the opening back-to-back races the FIA has suggested two alternatives.

Either a similarly-sized outlet can be made at the rear of the upright in order for the airflow to pass directly through, or the inlet can be completely closed-off. However, the latter solution can only be used at the opening two races.

With a protest of the DAS system looking likely, not forgetting Racing Point and Ferrari, it is likely to be a lively weekend on and off track.

Indeed, among the concepts that Racing Point has 'borrowed' from the 2019 Mercedes is an additional inlet above the main brake duct, which then feeds airflow into over the top of the brake drum...

