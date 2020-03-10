Todt agreed controversial deal with Ferrari

As if the coronavirus wasn't giving F1 bosses enough of a headache, as the teams gather in Melbourne for the start of the season, it has been revealed that FIA president, Jean Todt personally agreed the deal which saw the results of the investigation into Ferrari's 2019 engine remain confidential.

In the final moments of pre-season testing, the FIA issued a statement concerning its investigation into the power unit that saw Ferrari enjoy a post-summer break revival until rival teams began questioning its legality.

Rather than clarifying the legality (or not) of the engine, the FIA's statement, with its mention of the "specifics of the agreement" remaining private" between the FIA and Ferrari and that both parties had "reached a settlement" merely clouded the affair and proved to be a red rag to the seven teams not aligned to the Italian outfit who subsequently threatened legal action while questioning the governing body’s lack of transparency.

In response to the seven teams the FIA issued a further statement that basically admitted that the issue was too complex to investigate, while defending the way it had handled the matter. The World Motor Sport Council subsequently congratulated the FIA and its president on how it had dealt with the investigation.

Demanding clarity from the FIA and Formula One Management, the seven teams posed 21 questions relating to the case that they wanted answered, setting a deadline that expired at midnight on Tuesday.

The questions included:

Why is the settlement confidential?

We understand Ferrari have been found to have breached the technical regulations - which regulations and why?

Why has this breach not been made public?

What are the sanctions imposed under the settlement?

Further, since the FIA has not policed this technical incident in a transparent manner, why should the teams continue to put their trust in the FIA to regulate properly the sport from 2021 onwards and continue to enter into a new Concorde Agreement with the FIA, which is currently in negotiation?

According to the Daily Mail, Todt, who oversaw Ferrari's golden era when Michael Schumacher won five successive titles, tonight responded.

"Three options were available," admits the FIA president, "closing the case, bringing the matter before the International Tribunal or entering into a settlement - and such decisions fall to the president of the FIA, in accordance with the FIA judicial and disciplinary rules.

"The president informed and consulted with several other key FIA officials as well as the Formula One CEO with the objective of building a consensus on how best to address the case.

"He (the president) solicited and received recommendations from the FIA technical, legal and financial teams and also took advice from an external experienced attorney."

Chase Carey also responded, and while the contents of his letter to the teams are not known, it is understood that he and his FOM colleagues played "no part" in the investigation, its findings or the controversial settlement.

Todt, who confirms that the FIA was not "fully satisfied" Ferrari's engine was legal "at all times" last year, also admits that the FIA cannot make details of the settlement public without Ferrari's permission.