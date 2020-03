F1 (finally) issues update statement on coronavirus

Over thirty hours after Bahrain organizers revealed that their race would take place behind closed doors, F1 issues an update on the coronavirus.

It reads:

"The health and safety of the F1 fans, family and wider communities is always paramount. With the continuing spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and its impact on global communities, F1 is in constant dialogue with promoters, governmental bodies and expert health authorities to ensure the safeguarding of everyone inside and around the sport.

F1 is taking a scientific approach to the outbreak in order to help assess and implement the appropriate steps needed to minimise risks and protect personnel.

Bahrain has taken the decision to hold this year's Grand Prix as a participants-only event - part of a wider set of proactive measures implemented by the country to limit the virus' spread. Bahrain will also implement screening procedures on entry and specialist medical facilities onsite, as well as enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional hand washing stations and specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally slated for 17-19 April, has been postponed.

Due to the fluid nature of the virus, F1 will continue to take a scientific approach to the situation, acting on daily advice from the official health authorities and the advice or measures each host promoter may enact.

F1 has itself implemented a number of measures based upon advice from Public Health England, including the suspension of all non-essential travel. Dedicated teams of experts will be deployed at airports, transit points and at circuits to safeguard personnel, focused on the diagnosis, management and extraction of suspected cases. Bespoke quarantine points are being installed by promoters for any suspected cases.

For F1, the FIA and all teams and promoters, the safety of our people is at all times paramount."

The statement comes at a time there is increasing unrest among members of the media not only over this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, but what they perceive as a lack of action and leadership from Formula One Management.

In recent days, German broadcaster RTL has announced that it will not be attending this weekend's race, or those in Bahrain and Vietnam, while M4 Sport Hungary will not be present in Melbourne in addition to talk that Sky Italia will also not attend.

The situation not helped by the fact that F1's head of communications, Luca Colajanni has suddenly quit the role and returned to Ferrari.