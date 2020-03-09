Former McLaren reserve joins Red Bull

The 21-year-old Brazilian, from Belo Horizonte, joined McLaren as test and development driver in late 2018, having previously raced as teammate to Lando Norris in 2018 in F2.

Scoring his maiden F2 win at Spa-Francorchamps in 2017 with MP Motorsport, his first season in the series, he finished sixth overall in 2018 with Carlin before switching to DAMS for 2018 when he finished fourth.

He has previously competed in the Formula 3 European Championship, Toyota Racing Series and Formula 3 Brasil, as well as contesting the Macau Grand Prix three times.

Recruited to the Red Bull Driver Programme at the beginning of 2016, he was dropped again almost a year later. In recent years he is not the first former Red Bull junior to be brought back into the fold.

He will share his role at both teams with long standing reserve driver Sebastian Buemi.



His role will see him travel to races with both teams throughout the 2020 F1 season as well as assisting Buemi with simulator work. He will also be on hand to support the ever increasing Running Show Car programme throughout the year.



Sette Camara secured the necessary points to obtain an F1 super license after finishing fourth in last year’s F2 championship.