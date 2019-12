Leclerc extends Ferrari contract to 2024

In a brief statement issued this morning, Ferrari revealed that Charles Leclerc has signed an extension to his current contract with the Italian team.

"Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce that it has extended its contract with Charles Leclerc," read the statement.

"He has come through the ranks of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which he joined in 2016 and will now drive for the Italian team to the end of the 2024 season."

"I am extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Ferrari for 5 more years," tweeted the youngster shortly after. "I'm so grateful to be driving for such a team.

"I've learnt so much during this first year with the team and it is a great starting point to build a strong relationship for the years ahead."

"With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident," added Mattia Binotto, "and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons. It demonstrates that Charles and the Scuderia have a firm future together.

"Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our Academy. We are therefore very pleased to be able to announce that he will be with us for many years to come and I'm sure that together, we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse."

"This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula 1 has been a dream year for me," added Leclerc. "I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019. I'm keen to see what the future holds and I can't wait to get going again next season."

In his maiden season with Ferrari he scored two of the team's three wins and six of its eight poles.

In a controversial season the Monegasque also finished ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel in the standings, eclipsing the four-time world champion by 24 points.

Before the start of the season, team boss, Binotto had said that preference would be given to Vettel, however, as early as the second race the team became aware that it had a problem on its hands when Leclerc queried team orders that prevented him challenging the German.

The issues continued for much of the year, culminating in the pair colliding in Brazil, both retiring from the race on the spot.

For Vettel, clearly caught out by his new teammate's pace, aggression and race-craft it was 2014 all over again, as the German recalled another torrid season with a new teammate, Daniel Ricciardo.

Not helped by his own mistakes, the failure to take on Leclerc has led to speculation over Vettel's own future, the German having one more year to serve of his current contract.