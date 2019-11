Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance: "The car looks pretty competitive, but obviously we don't know what set-up and fuel loads the rest of the teams are running today so we will see what tomorrow brings. There are some things to look over tonight, but our pace in the second session gives us confidence for the rest of the weekend. We have a good balance here so it's about optimising our package tomorrow. Every weekend is important but we definitely want to finish off the season on a high."

Sergio: "It has been a good day and our pace in FP2 was competitive. The evening session is generally the most representative so I'm feeling quite optimistic. Tomorrow is looking very tight and I think one or two tenths will make the difference between making Q3 and missing out. If we are able to put everything together and find a bit of rhythm and pace tomorrow, we can secure a good result in qualifying. Our race pace is also looking competitive so hopefully we can carry this forward into Sunday."

Otmar Szafnauer: "It's going to be another close and competitive weekend with small margins making the difference in the midfield. We've collected plenty of data today, although the three red flags prevented us from doing as much running as we would have liked. That said, we have a good understanding of the three tyre compounds and by the end of the day we had given the drivers a car balance more to their liking. The homework we've done should give us a good chance to compete for a place in Q3 tomorrow evening."