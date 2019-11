Brazil GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "It was very tight today and ultimately we didn't have the pace we needed to make the top ten. The margins were very close - as they always are here - but I think we will have a better race car tomorrow and hotter conditions should play to our advantage. Although it's disappointing to qualify in P15, I believe we can recover tomorrow and that we can aim for points."

Lance: "It's been a challenging weekend so far and I don't think our car characteristics are best suited to this track. Obviously we didn't get much running in yesterday [due to the wet weather] and today we are just at the wrong end of a very tight midfield. I think we should be stronger tomorrow and we expect the track temperatures to be much higher. Tyre management is going to be important tomorrow and that could give us an opportunity. We just need to look through all the information tonight, work hard on the strategy and see what we can do tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer: "It's always a very close qualifying session here and unfortunately we ended up at the lower end of a pretty evenly-matched midfield battle. Sergio squeezed through to Q2 and will line up in P15 ahead of Lance in P17. We've struggled through the middle sector and on such a short lap it's difficult to recover the marginal time lost. I think we will be more competitive in race conditions and the higher temperatures expected tomorrow will definitely have an impact. There's plenty to play for in the race and we need to make our long-run pace count with a good strategy."