Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Overall, it was a pretty decent Friday. I'm not entirely happy with the balance yet and there are of course still some things we need to look at and do better but overall I'm pretty pleased. Mercedes look very strong here again and will be hard to beat but I still think it will be close tomorrow. We will analyse the tyre data later today but overall there are no real surprises. The soft is quick over one lap and on race runs it drops off as expected."

Alex Albon: "It was tricky out there but overall today was good and we're getting there. It's difficult to get the tyres working and there's quite a lot of dust down so that's why we saw a lot of cars spinning. The balance was ok and we know we need to improve a little bit here and there but Max looked quick so let's see how things go tomorrow. I think I've got a little bit of fine tuning to do on my side, especially in sector three, but we're chipping away. The Ferraris will of course be quick in qualifying but let's see where we are come qualifying."