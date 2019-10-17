F1 festival in Sao Paulo will pay tribute to Senna

Sao Paulo is to host an event on the 9th November, ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, to celebrate the life of three-time world champion, Ayrton Senna. The event will pay tribute to the incredible legacy he has left on Formula 1 and the people of Brazil.

The event is part of a series of activities led by Heineken to celebrate the driver's 25-year legacy in 2019. The Heineken F1 Festival - Senna Tribute will be a free event, taking place at Ibirapuera Park, on Saturday November 9th, from 12 noon to 6pm (local time), as part of activity leading up to the Grand Prix weekend starting on 15th November.

Fans will be able to witness contemporary F1 cars from Mercedes and Renault perform high speed car runs on the streets of Sao Paulo at the hands of their drivers, including Mercedes' Esteban Gutierrez.

F1 legends including two time world champion, Emerson Fittipaldi and Felipe Massa will join the celebration by driving Senna's historic cars. They will give fans a rare chance to see the Toleman TG184, Senna's 1984 debut F1 car, and the iconic black and gold Lotus 97T that took him to his first F1 victory in 1985, race at high speed and up close through Sao Paulo.

Alongside the modern and legend's live car runs, the event will feature a music concert with headline act Meduza as well as special activities including Esports racing and pit stop challenges.

"Ayrton Senna is a true legend of our sport," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director of Commercial Operations, Formula 1, "and his legacy is both immense and inspiring. It is our honour to bring Formula 1 to the streets of Sao Paulo with our partners Heineken to celebrate his life and his importance to the people of Brazil.

"We will be celebrating his life by giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with modern and historic F1 cars that will give them a once in a lifetime experience of the speed, sound, and excitement that F1 has to offer.

"Brazil has a special place in the F1 family, and we are really excited to bring this event to Sao Paulo a week before the Grand Prix at Interlagos. Formula 1 is also delighted to announce that fellow Brazilian F1 hero's Felipe Massa and Emerson Fittipaldi will be joining us to drive Senna's historic cars.

"This is a very special year as we celebrate 25 years in memory of one of the greatest idols of all times; Ayrton Senna," added Guilherme Retz, Brand Manager of Heineken Brazil. "As F1 global sponsor, Heineken, in partnership with the Senna family, we have developed a campaign #ObrigadoSenna (#thankyouSenna) to celebrate the life and legacy of the greatest idol in Brazil, and reconnecting Brazilians to F1.

"The aim of the "Heineken F1 Festival - Senna Tribute" is to bring the thrills that Ayrton Senna used to cause closer to the public, by highlighting his legacy and inspiring new generations."

"I'm sure it will be an unforgettable day to Ayrton's fans," said Bianca Senna, Ayrton Senna's niece and Director of Ayrton Senna Institute. "The opportunity of seeing, so close, historical cars, that were part of some of his best moments in F1, will be incredible. Having the chance to see an event with so many attractions, happening in Ibirapuera, the heart of Sao Paulo, will be even more remarkable, crowning 2019, a year full of beautiful tributes to celebrate 25 years of legacy."