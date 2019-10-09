W Series could support F1 races

W Series, the all-female single-seater series, could provide part of the support programme at a number of Grands Prix next season.

Speaking at a business event in London, W Series advisory board chairman, David Coulthard, who was recently elected president of the British Racing Drivers' Club, revealed that talks are ongoing with F1 management with a view to the new series being part of the support programme at a number of races as early as next year.

"Along with the great support we've had from the FIA, Formula One is keen for us to be operating on their platform as well," said the Scot.

"We have to take it step by step of course, because of the financial constraints," he continued, "but we very much hope to be able to announce that we'll be at some grands prix in the near future."

The inaugural season of W Series featured six races, all in Europe, and saw the title fight go all the way down to the wire. Initial testing to select the competitors for the second season took place at Almeria in Spain last month.

Asked if the COTA and Mexico City events could feature the series, not merely because they are outside Europe but because both currently feature fairly sparse support programmes, he replied that it "could be a logical and great opportunity".

"Nothing's decided quite frankly," he admitted, "but what you've suggested I absolutely am keen on."

The Scot revealed that Australian Grand Prix organisers are also keen.

"Part of it is that it does tick the box, quite frankly," he admitted, in terms of the race promoter, "but equally they really believe. They are motorsports festivals. Whether they've got touring cars or Formula One, they want every form of motorsport available, because it attracts and entertains a wider audience."

Series founder, Catherine Bond Muir has admitted that she hopes to expand the calendar to eight races in 2020, most likely all in Europe again, with expansion into the US and Asia by 2021.