F1 confirms testing reduced to 6 days in 2020

F1 has confirmed that pre-season testing in 2020 has been reduced to six days in view of the calendar being expanded to 22 races.

While, in recent years, there have been two tests of four days each, next year each test will comprise just three days.

The tests will take place at Barcelona on 19 - 21 February and 26 - 28 February, with the season opening Australian Grand Prix scheduled for 15 March.

The in-season tests, which this year took place in Bahrain and Spain, have been scrapped in the hope that the teams will place greater emphasis on the Friday practice sessions.