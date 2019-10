World Motor Sport Council confirms 2020 calendar

Following today's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Cologne, the 2020 F1 calendar has been officially confirmed.

Date Race Circuit 15-Mar Australia Melbourne 22-Mar Bahrain Sakhir 05-Apr Vietnam Hanoi* 19-Apr China Shanghai 03-May Netherlands Zandvoort* 10-May Spain Barcelona 24-May Monaco Monaco 07-Jun Azerbaijan Baku 14-Jun Canada Montreal 28-Jun France Le Castellet 05-Jul Austria Spielberg 19-Jul Great Britain Silverstone 02-Aug Hungary Budapest 30-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps 06-Sep Italy Monza 20-Sep Singapore Singapore 27-Sep Russia Sochi 11-Oct Japan Suzuka 25-Oct USA Austin 01-Nov Mexico Mexico City 15-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo 29-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to circuit homologation

A number of changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations were discussed and will be proposed to the Council for a decision by e-vote.

In addition, the Council was presented with a detailed update of the draft 2021 Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations, providing it with the information required for the e-vote which will be held in order for the regulations to be published by 31 October.