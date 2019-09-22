Site logo

Singapore GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
22/09/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Vettel Ferrari US NH
Leclerc Ferrari US NH
Verstappen Red Bull US NH
Hamilton Mercedes US NH
Bottas Mercedes US NH
Albon Red Bull US NH
Norris McLaren US NH
Gasly Toro Rosso NH NM
Hulkenberg Renault US NH NM
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NS
Grosjean Haas NM NH NS
Sainz McLaren US NH NM
Stroll Racing Point NM NH NS NS
Ricciardo Renault NM NH
Kvyat Toro Rosso NM NH NS
Kubica Williams NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NS
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH
Perez Racing Point NM NH
Russell Williams NM NH

