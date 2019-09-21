Red Bull 2020 seat between Albon and Gasly

Without doubt, the hottest ticket in town is the second seat at Red Bull, alongside Max Verstappen next season.

With the Austrian team known for its very own version of musical chairs nothing can ever be taken for granted.

However, speaking after this morning's practice session, Helmut Marko said the decision is a straight choice between Pierre Gasly - who had the position but was dropped after 12 race - and Alex Albon, who replaced him.

"We will make our evaluation after Mexico," the Austrian told Sky Sports.

"It's already Kvyat confirmed for next year, or at least internally its clear," he added, referring to Toro Rosso. "Then it's between Gasly or Albon," at Red Bull.

Having out-paced his teammate this morning, Albon knows that he must continue to perform if he is to retain his seat for 2020 - or even this year's remaining races if Red Bull and Marko run true to form - while Gasly must prove that he shouldn't be judged on the first half of this year.