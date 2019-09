Italian GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a good day. Of course, the conditions were a bit tricky out there, but the car was working really well and we seem quite competitive on a track that doesn't normally suit us. Around Monza, the real lap time is hard to see because of the tow but my fastest lap was done on my own and it felt good. I definitely think this new engine is a good step forward and you can feel the extra power which is positive. We know we won't battle in qualifying as we will start at the back but looking at the long runs the pace was good and the car felt really nice to drive in all conditions which is always a big bonus. I would probably choose rain for Sunday starting at the back, as we will have a better chance of coming through the field, but even in the dry we can still be competitive and we will try to make a fun race out of it."

Alex Albon: "There were a few crashes today as this track can be quite slippery when it's raining, particularly with all the sap from the trees washing onto the track. We had mixed conditions, so we started out quite slowly but built up our confidence throughout the day. We are expecting similar conditions on Sunday so that is why everyone was out there trying to do some laps. I found the short runs were more positive than the long runs and, after today, I have a good idea about the things I need to change and work on for Sunday's race. Of course, it's not easy adjusting to less downforce, the braking feels different, but overall it didn't feel too bad. I'm just finding my feet and that makes it important to get everything right. We will see what tomorrow brings but after today I'm feeling pretty good."