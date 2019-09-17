S5000 to support Australian GP

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has announced that the all-new S5000 series will kick-start its first full season at the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in March.

S5000 is set to be the fastest national race category in Australia, featuring a 5.0 litre, 560hp V8 Ford Coyote 'Aluminator' engine.

It is expected that the S5000 class will feature a number of experienced open wheel stars from Australia and around the world, as well as a crop of next generation racing stars, battling for supremacy in front of an international audience.

"There is always such a strong appetite from our fans for exciting on-track activity," said AGPC CEO, Andrew Westacott, "so having the exciting S5000 class at our event is the perfect fit.

"AGPC is always looking to inspire the next generation of drivers and being able to showcase a new Australian motorsport category not just nationally, but globally, is such a fantastic opportunity for all involved," he added.

"The Australian Racing Group is extremely pleased to confirm that S5000 will be on the grid at the Australian Grand Prix," said Australian Racing Group (ARG), owners and promoters of S5000, Managing Director Matt Braid.

"These S5000 cars are going to be right at home on the Albert Park street circuit, and we look forward to providing the best racing for the fans."

The new all-Australian wings and slicks class will make a historic debut at Sandown Raceway on 20-22 September 2019, where fans will get a first look at what to expect next March.

As previously reported, 11-time GP winner, Rubens Barrichello (pictured) will compete at the Sandown event.