Albon aiming to be "as strong as possible"

Having impressed in his opening twelve F1 races, this weekend sees Alexander Albon step up to the 'big team', Red Bull, where he replaces Pierre Gasly.

A team not known for its patience - witness Gasly's dumping during the summer break - Albon is aware that he must impress from the outset.

"Not many drivers get the chance to drive a car capable of winning a race so early in their F1 career," said the Thai driver as he looks forward to this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, "so it's a great opportunity to be driving for Red Bull.

"It's a big step," he admits, "a big difference, and the factory's a lot closer to my house which is handy!

"We know what the car is capable of and we've seen what Max has been able to do this year. I want to see what it's like compared to what I'm used to, but at the same time, I know this weekend is my first time in the car, I'm still learning and improving as a driver and there's definitely more to come.

"I know one of the main differences will be the noise and attention that comes with the move but I'm keeping my feet on the ground," he said. "I'm just focusing on the job I have to do for Spa, I'll be doing a lot of listening and observing.

"The track is cool and I think it's one that everyone loves. It's definitely a drivers track, it's quick and there aren't many run-off areas. It kind of goes back to that old school driving feeling where you really feel like you're on the limit and you know if you make a mistake, you're in the wall. That's something that drivers crave.

"Spa hasn't necessarily been that successful of a track for me, but we got podiums there in Formula 2 last year so it's still been good.

Also, you never know what's going to happen there with the weather.

"We've got as much simulator prep done as we can, so now it's about going through procedural things with the team and getting to know everyone.

"It should be good! This is a big step, but I feel I've been through these big jumps before and taken the opportunities - I'm not worried about that. I'm focused and ready to be as strong as possible for the second half of the year."