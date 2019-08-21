Calderon and Correa to test at Paul Ricard

Alfa Romeo test driver Tatiana Calderon and development driver Juan Manuel Correa will take part in a test session at Circuit Paul Ricard.



The pair will drive a 2013-spec C32, powered by a V8 engine, as part of the development programme set out by the team.

It will be the debut behind the wheel of an F1 car for Correa, who has claimed two podiums in the 2019 F2 championship so far. The American has shown promise in his rookie season and according to the team the test will offer him the opportunity to get used to the demands of an F1 car and to develop his working relationship with the trackside elements of the team.

Calderon, meanwhile, will return to the cockpit after two successful tests over the last twelve months, including one in the 2018 car. The Paul Ricard test will represent the next step in her long association with Sauber Motorsport for the young Colombian, the first Latin American woman to drive a Formula One car.

"Our team has a proud history of nurturing young talent," said Fred Vasseur, "and we take this part of our mission very seriously.

"Both Juan Manuel and Tatiana have proven to be valuable members of our team, working with us at the factory and trackside, and this opportunity in the car will help them progress even further in their understanding of Formula One and in building their relationship with the engineers and crew."

"I'm really thankful to Alfa Romeo for giving me another opportunity to drive a Formula One car, following my previous two runs last year," said Calderon. "I'm very happy to be able to work with the team on the track once again and continue to learn and develop further as a driver. I look forward to making the most from this new experience."

"Driving a Formula One car is something I have dreamt about since I was seven years old," added Correa, "so I am extremely excited to finally be in the cockpit. I am looking forward to learning as much as possible from this experience. Thank you to Alfa Romeo for this opportunity."