Live in-race betting to be on offer in 2020

As stock in F1 crashes by 5.6% in a day, wiping £385m ($470m) off the value of the sport, Chase Carey and the gang may need to resort to live in-race betting which will become available next season.

The move is part of Formula One's partnership with Interregional Sports Group (ISG), and will see sports data intelligence provider, Sportradar providing pre and in-race odds.

Current pre-race odds include driver markets - winner, podium finishers and top ten finishers - constructor markets, group winners, drivers to be classified, race head-to-heads and pole position head-to-heads.

As part of the deal, Sportradar's Live Odds team have utilised never before released historical F1 data to create new Live Odds models set to be launched ahead of the 2020 season at the Australian Grand Prix in Albert Park.

Using the exclusive data that F1 has made available, Sportradar will initially offer around 30 unique markets during qualifying and on race day. This will be further enhanced by markets beyond the podium positions, with in-team competition and driver head-to-heads developing on a race-by-race basis.

The world's leading provider of data solutions is also providing its Integrity Services to protect the sport from potential match-fixing risks.

"F1 already has a huge global fan base, unrivalled television audiences and provides a thrilling experience for both experts and newcomers to the sport," said Tony Ragan, Joint Chief Executive, ISG Group. "The potential for pre-race and in-race betting is huge and F1 itself is developing in a way that will continue to fuel opportunities for additional markets.

"This season's introduction of a championship point for the fastest lap is a case in point," he added. "The potential for the betting markets was perfectly illustrated at the French GP where Sebastian Vettel who, despite a later tyre change, secured the fastest lap in the dying seconds of the race."

"F1 remains an untapped market for bookmakers," added David Lampitt, Managing Director of Sports Partnership at Sportradar, "despite it being one of the richest data driven sports in the world.

"This partnership enables us to roll out enhanced data-driven products, which will provide additional betting opportunities both prior to and during live races, creating the most comprehensive offering available anywhere. We're looking forward to continuing to work with F1 and ISG to create insights from their unique data sets in a way that will both excite the market and help build customer engagement and interest across the sport."

While Integrity Services might have the task of preventing "potential match-fixing risks", it's unclear how "the world's leading provider of data solutions" will deal with the inevitable moment Valtteri, Charles, Sebastian, Pierre or whomever is given the instruction to move aside for their teammate.