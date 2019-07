Mercedes takes conservative approach in Hungary

Though the choice was made some weeks ago, it would seem that lessons learned at Silverstone, where the hards were good enough to last 32 laps for Lewis Hamilton and still post the fastest race lap, are slowly beginning to filter through.

Next weekend's race in Hungary, which usually features some of the hottest temperatures of the season, sees the Silver Arrows pair take just 8 sets of the softest rubber available (C4), while Renault, Alfa Romeo and Toro Rosso take 10 sets and the rest, including Ferrari, nine sets.

Most drivers take either one or two sets of the hardest compound (C2), while Valtteri Bottas takes the most mediums, the Finn settling for 4 sets.

His teammate, like Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly, Grosjean, Russell and the McLarens take 3 sets.

Last year's race was won by Hamilton, who was on a one-stop strategy. Starting on the ultrasofts the Briton subsequently changed to softs.

Third-placed Kimi Raikkonen was the only one of the top ten finishers to make two stops.