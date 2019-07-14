Site logo

British GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

14/07/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex British Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NM US
Leclerc Ferrari US UM UH
Gasly Red Bull UM NH
Verstappen Red Bull UM NM NH
Sainz McLaren NM NH
Ricciardo Renault US NM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH
Kvyat Toro Rosso NS NM UH
Hulkenberg Renault US UH
Norris McLaren US NM NH
Albon Toro Rosso US NM
Stroll Racing Point NM NH NS
Russell Williams NM NH
Kubica Williams NM NH
Vettel Ferrari US UH NM
Perez Racing Point NM NH NS US
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM
Grosjean Haas NS NH
Magnussen Haas NS NH

