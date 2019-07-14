Site logo

British GP: Result

NEWS STORY
14/07/2019

Full result of the Rolex British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 52 1hr 21:08.452
2 Bottas Mercedes 52 + 0:24.928
3 Leclerc Ferrari 52 + 0:30.117
4 Gasly Red Bull 52 + 0:34.692
5 Verstappen Red Bull 52 + 0:39.458
6 Sainz McLaren 52 + 0:53.639
7 Ricciardo Renault 52 + 0:54.401
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 52 + 1:05.540
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 52 + 1:06.720
10 Hulkenberg Renault 52 + 1:12.733
11 Norris McLaren 52 + 1:14.281
12 Albon Toro Rosso 52 + 1:15.617
13 Stroll Racing Point 52 + 1:21.086
14 Russell Williams 51 + 1 Lap
15 Kubica Williams 51 + 1 Lap
16 Vettel Ferrari 51 + 1 Lap
17 Perez Racing Point 51 + 1 Lap
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 18 Spun Off
Grosjean Haas 9 Accident Damage
Magnussen Haas 6 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:27.369 (Lap 52)

