No further action re Raikkonen

Summoned by the stewards following the incident in which he was deemed to have impeded Romain Grosjean during Q2 today, Kimi Raikkonen will face no further action.

Grosjean told the stewards that he saw the smoke and dust from when Raikkonen was off track, following the Finn's own incident involving Daniel Ricciardo, and at that time he backed off, expecting a yellow flag.

Raikkonen continued and he noted to the stewards that he attempted to rejoin the track gradually, and more or less parallel to the track.

Both drivers agreed that at this moment he was unlikely to have been able to see Grosjean and would have been well away from the Haas, had the driver continued at full speed.

While all parties agreed that the incident lost Grosjean his lap, which meant he failed to make the cut, they also agreed that the way in which Raikkonen re-joined the track did not "Unnecessarily Impede" the Frenchman, and therefore the stewards opted to take no further action.