Canada GP: Race team notes - Haas

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen brought home finishes of 14th and 17th, respectively, in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Grosjean, making his milestone 150th career Formula One start, lost four spots from his 14th grid position when he was forced to avoid a pileup that scattered pieces from the car of Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon's car in front of him. Riding on a set of Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires during his initial run, Grosjean made steady forward progress and reached 11th place by lap 13. He pitted from 13th for a set of White hard tires on lap 36 and resumed in 15th. He moved up to his finishing position of 14th when Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen pitted for a second time on lap 60.

Magnussen started the race from the pit lane in his Haas VF-19 after a completely new car build following his accident in qualifying Saturday. He did his best to preserve his hard tires during his opening run and climbed as high as 14th on lap 11 before pitting from 16th on lap 41 for the set of medium tires he rode to the finish.

Today's results dropped the Rich Energy Haas F1 Team from sixth to eighth with its 16 points in the constructor's championship, one behind seventh-place Toro Rosso and three ahead of ninth-place Alfa Romeo.

Romain Grosjean: "It was a long afternoon. Everything went south at the start; the guys take a lot of risks going three-wide. I just picked up all the damage. I was dead last, and after that we didn't have much pace. A few laps were good, then others were very difficult. We need to analyse everything, get a better understanding of how to go fast in the race."

Kevin Magnussen: "We have such a good car, and qualifying is brilliant, we can fight anyone in the midfield - and we've been on 'best of the rest' pole many times this year. So, it's very hard to keep emotions under control in situations like today. There was nothing meant towards the team over the radio. They did an amazing job this weekend. I made a mistake in qualifying, and they've been able to build me a completely new car for the race today. We just have these tires that don't work in the race for us. It's hard to not be very disappointed, I know the whole team is. They deserve a lot better."

Guenther Steiner: "The weekend didn't end better than yesterday. We got two cars to the end, but the result is quite disappointing."