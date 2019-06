No foreseeable solution to Ferrari's issues admits Binotto

While the nature of Monaco, which came two weeks after the shortcomings of the SF90 became clear in Spain, meant that Ferrari was unlikely to trouble Mercedes, it has been widely speculated that Canada should favour the Italian team.

Though the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has its own fair share of 'twisty bits', the long straights will suit what is arguably the fastest car on the grid.

However, while many still fear that it is strategy where Ferrari really needs to raise its game, the fact is that the SF90 has issues of its own, not least in terms of tyres.

Worryingly however, ahead of a race the Italian team has won twelve times, team boss, Mattia Binotto, has little comfort for the tifosi, or indeed his drivers.

"We know we're not competitive enough right now," he admits, "and, for the time being we haven't got any more changes coming on the car that will have a significant effect on the problems we have encountered since the start of the season.

"However, the track characteristics present another different challenge, given that top speed, braking efficiency and traction are the main considerations," he adds.

"We arrive here ready to do our best and to put the mistakes of the last few races behind us."

The Italian has questioned the concept of the SF90, telling ESPN: "We've got a car that's quite efficient, you can see it on the straight, but it doesn't mean we've got the car that's got the highest downforce in the pitlane.

"Sometimes, when in discussing targets, it means that we need some more in terms of final concept, are you better looking for maximum downforce or efficiency? No doubt it is depending on how the tyres are working and what is required, and so overall it's an interaction between the aero itself, suspension no doubt, because how you balance your aero through the corner, and overall it's the full package.

"So, we've got a car that is overall efficient, but lacking in some certainly peak of downforce," he added. "That's what we call concepts. So while we are developing our car step-by-step, now I think it's time to question ourselves if we need to look for different overall targets how to achieve the final performance."

All-in-all not the sort of message to inspire confidence, and one that suggests that having admitted there are core issues with the car, Ferrari might already be contemplating switching its focus to 2020.

While Sebastian Vettel won last year's race in Montreal, the Maranello team's previous victory was in 2004.