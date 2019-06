McLaren now has "total clarity" says Brown

While some have concentrated on the results, or the amount of sponsors stickers adorning the cars, Zak Brown's focus has actually been about getting the Woking outfit's management structure sorted out, and following the arrival of former Porsche LMP1 boss, Andreas Seidl, the American claims another vital part of the jigsaw has fallen into place.

Indeed, Brown insists the team now has "total clarity".

"I think we now have total clarity on the team and the leadership with Andreas," says Brown, according to Motorsport.com. "I've known Andreas for some time, he is a racer and he is technical, he is focused and he is dedicated. He is very clear in his direction and, as you know from where we have been, where maybe there have been too many chefs in the kitchen so to speak, now we have got one.

"So everything now I see, I like," he adds. "We have a great working relationship. I am excited for the future.

"What Andreas ends up doing with the racing team is up to Andreas, and he has my full support," says Brown, who has noticably taken a step back this year, even to the point of missing a couple of races. "From my leadership standpoint I'm done, I've got what I want and am very pleased. I landed everyone I wanted to land, I don't feel like I got second-best in any of the areas."