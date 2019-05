Monaco GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Yes! P6 today is a very good result and my third points finish in a row. An amazing first lap after passing both Toro Rossos around the outside at Turn Three. Definitely one of my best overtakes! After that, a good pit call to stay out under the Safety Car and some solid laps to earn P6.

"Another fast pit-stop by our mechanics, a great lap to defend from the Kvyat stop and then it was just about managing the tyres and bringing it home. Important points on another track that really didn't suit us much. We need to keep pushing to improve, but congrats to all the team for today."

Lando Norris: "A long race and not a lot more I could've done. A couple of cars got past me in the opening laps - but both of those guys got punctures so it didn't affect me too much. It was a fairly straightforward race from then on. I had to manage my tyres in the middle of the race which restricted my pace and actually helped out Carlos.

"It was a good result at the end of the day for the team and that's the positive thing. For myself maybe not great and perhaps I could've got a point, but I'm still happy."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Thanks to the entire team for a clean and well-executed race. This result strengthens our fourth place in the Constructors' Championship, which is a good reward for all of the hard work by everyone trackside and back at the factory.

"Carlos gained a position on the first lap and the right call from the strategy team to stay out during the Safety Car period gained him another two places. This, plus the overall fastest pit-lane time of the entire field and Carlos producing a strong drive and managing to stay in front of Kyvat, all combined to earn him a well-deserved sixth place.

"Lando lost two positions in the opening laps. Thereafter he was into a strategy to help him manage his Medium compound tyres and go for a long first stint. While this compromised his own race it in turn helped Carlos' race. Everyone stays ultra-focussed for Canada where our aim is to have both cars in the points after Lando missed out by one place on his Monaco Grand Prix debut."