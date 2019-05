Spanish GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Good result on home soil! Congratulations to everyone in the team for getting a points finish today because it was not an easy race for us. It was one of those well-fought points finishes. We struggled for half the race but executed a good strategy, great pit-stops and I managed to do some good overtaking at the right moment to take our chances and finish eighth.

"However, we need to analyse why the pace wasn't there today and why I was struggling so much in the last sector. But for the rest, it was one of those races that, thanks to the crowd and thanks to the help of the whole team, we managed to get into the points. Thank you to all the fans for the great support the whole weekend."

Lando Norris: "A disappointing race. I had a really good start but struggled around Turn Three, went wide and lost a lot of positions. That put me in a bad position for the whole race. It was unfortunate but I had good pace afterwards.

"Later I tried to get past Stroll. I was on the inside and I don't know if he just didn't see me as he turned in but there was contact and it put me out of the race. I didn't want to just sit there and do nothing. In the end, the team result wasn't bad with Carlos getting points."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "It was a great execution of the race today by the team because we have to acknowledge that Haas and Toro Rosso looked stronger than us in terms of pace. It was difficult for us in the race to move forwards in terms of positions, but thanks to great timing of the pit-stop when the Safety Car came out, we gained a position, and excellent strategy going onto Softs moved us into P8 in the end.

"Carlos did a great drive with good overtaking. Lando unfortunately had a difficult race when he lost positions in Turn Three after a good start, while the contact with Stroll, in my opinion, was a racing incident.

"Overall, in terms of performance, it was encouraging to see that we definitely got closer to the top cars in the midfield when we compare our pace this weekend with the pace we had on a track with similar characteristics like China. So, thanks also for the great work at the factory to bring the aero updates here."