McLaren announces partnership with Arrow Electronics

McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics have announced a long-term commercial partnership that brings the global technology and innovation business into Formula 1 for the first time.

The wide-ranging partnership will also see the McLaren Group, which includes McLaren Automotive and McLaren Applied Technologies, benefit from Arrow Electronics technology and experience, and will integrate Arrow’s services and solutions into the McLaren Racing team’s operations.

Built on the two organisations’ shared belief in technology and innovation as enablers of progress and the improvement of everyday life, the partnership will see the Arrow brand prominently represented on the two MCL34 race cars, as well as the team’s race drivers, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, as part of a multi-faceted activation programme.

"McLaren is a technology business at its heart and it is therefore natural to welcome Arrow, a global leader in its field, as a new partner," said Zak Brown. "McLaren, like Arrow, is driven by innovation and applying technology in the pursuit of better, not just in motorsport but across all our group activities. We are delighted Arrow has decided to join our racing team. We’re proud of the class-leading brands that support our racing efforts and we’re looking forward to getting out on track together."

"At Arrow Electronics, we design technology solutions that guide innovation forward and improve the quality of life," added Mike Long, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arrow Electronics. "We look forward to partnering with McLaren to not only take the experience of racing to the next level, but also apply the safety and performance advances from the track to everyday living."